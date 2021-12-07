Appeal after body of headless cat found in Kidderminster
The body of a headless cat has been found, an animal charity said, prompting an appeal for information.
The ginger-coloured adult male was found on Saturday under a pile of leaves near commercial buildings off Stourport Road in Kidderminster.
Its head has not been found, the RSPCA said, adding it was not "ruling out any possibilities" that led to the cat's death.
It was believed to have been dead for about a week or two, the charity added.
RSPCA inspector Claire Davey said the discovery of the cat was likely extremely upsetting to the finder, who took it to a nearby veterinary practice for examination.
"Sometimes in cases like this, the animal has died from other causes, such as being hit by a vehicle, before a wild animal finds it and takes the head.
"However, like the vet that examined the cat's body, I believe the long straight cut to the head area is clean, so I am currently not ruling out other possibilities," she said.
Ms Davey said she is appealing for any information about the cat, which was not microchipped.
