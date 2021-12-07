Second murder charge over Kington man's death
A second man has been charged with the murder of Carl Dyche.
Luke Bellis, 29, of High Street, Kington, has appeared in court charged with murdering 51-year-old Mr Dyche, also from Kington.
He was remanded in custody by Kidderminster magistrates to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Dyche died in hospital following an incident at a property in Greenfields, Kington, on 2 December. Ajay Price, of Kington, is also charged with murder.
The 19-year-old appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody to also appear at Worcester Crown on Wednesday.
Another man, John Locke, 33, of Greenfields, was charged with grievous bodily harm and has been remanded to appear at crown court in January.