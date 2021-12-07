Firefighters spend second day at Kidderminster industrial blaze
Crews are continuing to battle a large fire at an industrial park and are expected to remain there all day.
At its height on Monday, about 100 firefighters were dealing with the blaze at MCD on Hoo Farm Industrial Estate in Kidderminster.
Nearby St Oswald's CE Primary School remains closed as a safety measure.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue service said crews were still working to fully extinguish the flames, the cause of which is not yet known.
Investigations were likely to take several days, the fire service added.
On Monday, smoke from the fire could be seen up to seven miles away.
John Butlin, area commander, said a "large presence" of firefighters had been at the site overnight to try to stop the fire spreading, and were working to put it out as soon as possible.
Eight fire engines and 40 firefighters remain at the scene.
Mr Butlin said he was satisfied businesses could return to "large areas" of the industrial estate, but not those closest to the fire.
It was "hard to say" when the fire would be out fully, Mr Butlin added, advising nearby residents to still keep windows and doors closed.
"We are going to have a presence on scene for most of the day [on Tuesday] and I would suggest into the night as well," he said.
