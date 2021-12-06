Worcester River Severn killing: Man admits attempted murder of second victim
A man who previously admitted killing a woman whose body was found in the River Severn in Worcester has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder another person.
Christina Rowe's body was found near Diglis footbridge on 10 February.
In June, Charles Byrne, 25, admitted her manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
At Worcester Crown Court on Monday, he admitted a murder bid around the same date.
The guilty plea came on what was to be the first day of his trial.
Worcester man Byrne, now a patient at high-security Ashworth Hospital, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a plea at the hearing.
His barrister, Gurdeep Garcha QC, said the guilty plea had been entered on the basis that he was "seriously mentally unwell" at the time of the incident.
The "intent to kill" had been formed in a "fleeting" moment, he added.
The "true extent and nature" of Byrne's psychiatric condition would be properly taken into account before passing a sentence, said the judge, Mr Justice Edward Pepperall QC.
Byrne, who was remanded back into the care of Ashworth Hospital, is due to be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on 25 March 2022.
