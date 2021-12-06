BBC News

Smoke from Kidderminster industrial estate fire seen above town

Published
Media caption,
Footage captures Kidderminster industrial blaze

Smoke can be seen for miles around Kidderminster where a main road has been closed as crews tackle an industrial estate fire.

They were called to flooring distribution firm MCD at Hoo Farm Industrial Estate at about 10:20 GMT.

The fire was in a single-storey building with 30% of it ablaze on the arrival of the first crew, the fire service said.

The A449 into Kidderminster has been closed.

About 80 firefighters are tackling the fire.

Image source, @Villa_Nik
Image caption,
Crews were called at about 10:20 GMT

The ambulance service has been at the scene, but it has not had to treat anyone.

One man, who lives about a mile away, said he could see a "huge plume of black smoke; flames right in the black cloud".

He added: "I've never seen flames like it."

BBC Hereford & Worcester reporter Justyn Surrall said: "Driving over from Droitwich earlier on I could see the flames licking up into the air from quite some distance.

"This can be seen for miles around."

Image source, Charles Annable
Image caption,
The blaze was in a single-storey building, the fire service said

