Worcester road reopens after safety concerns forced closure
- Published
A city centre road, closed due to building safety concerns has been reopened, the city council said.
Part of Broad Street was closed at its junction with Angel Place while emergency work was carried out to make safe a building owned by the Crown Estate, Worcester City Council said.
Businesses said the closure was causing problems at a key time for Christmas shopping.
The authority said it hoped "this will bring a festive boost to the traders".
During the weekend, the council had been offering free rides on a children's fair attraction placed in Lower Broad Street to encourage visitors to explore and support the shops in that part of town.
A spokesperson for The Crown Estate said it confirmed the necessary works had been completed and was now working to reopen neighbouring Unicorn Walk.
"We apologise for the disruption, but safety remains our immediate priority," it said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk