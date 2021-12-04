Worcester Victorian Christmas Fayre returns after pandemic cancellation
More than 100,000 people are expected to visit Worcester's Victorian Christmas Fayre, organisers said.
The event returned on Thursday with about 200 stalls after the pandemic cancelled it last year.
Over four days, about £7m could be injected into the area, Marc Bayliss, Conservative leader of the city council, said.
Stallholder Gary Davis said Friday was his second best ever day in 20 years of selling fudge.
"This is my best show of the year," he said.
"It's my favourite event. It's my home event... I just love it - and I get to dress up."
