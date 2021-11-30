Worcester city centre road closed over building safety concerns
Building safety concerns have led to the closure of a city centre road.
Broad Street, in Worcester, was fully closed on Tuesday, Worcestershire County Council said.
The closure means there is no access for all traffic, including pedestrians, from either side of the road to Angel Place, its highways team said.
West Mercia Police's neighbourhood team asked people on Twitter not to try and gain access by moving barriers, for their safety.
The council has been approached for more information.
The city is set to host its Victorian Christmas Fayre from Thursday to Saturday.
