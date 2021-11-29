Storm Arwen: Falling stone damages Worcester Cathedral
Repairs are under way at a cathedral after part of its roof was damaged during Storm Arwen.
On Friday, a piece of masonry fell from a tower at Worcester Cathedral and pierced the north choir aisle roof.
A team of experts is conducting investigations and weather-proofing the damaged area, the cathedral said.
Dean of the cathedral, the Very Reverend Peter Atkinson, said the repairs to the medieval building would require "a great deal of care".
The cathedral was built between 1084 and 1504.
Bishop of Worcester, the Rt Revd Dr John Inge, shared an image of the roof on Twitter and said the falling stonework had caused "extensive damage".
The cathedral was closed to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, with some services cancelled.
Dean Dr Atkinson said part of a pinnacle from the tower had fallen and was lodged between the roof and the vault, which has also been damaged.
He said it was unclear how much the repairs would cost at the moment, nor how long they would take. The affected part of the cathedral is expected to be closed for some time.
"We know what needs to be done, nothing is easy when it comes to a medieval building," he said.
"[The repair] is going to require a great deal of care and huge skill and expertise, but we know what needs to be done to prop the vault up from below and then very carefully to begin to repair the roof above it."
The Dean added the cathedral team expected to continue with their Christmas plans, but they were unable to release additional tickets for the Christmas Carol and Crib Services as initially planned.
