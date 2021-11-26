Five bins for families to boost Herefordshire recycling
Five bins will be distributed to families across Herefordshire to boost recycling.
From 2023 residents will get the extra bins with black bag waste collected every three weeks.
The council also agreed changes to its waste contract to reduce the rubbish going to landfill to 1% by April 2022.
Councillor Gemma Davies said it listened to residents who "wanted more opportunities to recycle" when the cabinet made the decision on Thursday.
It will also see a new weekly food waste collection and a fortnightly seasonal waste collection, as well as a new bin for paper and cardboard.
The changes to the contract will also reduce the amount of waste going to landfill by 95% from current levels.
The council said it would help it meet its own environmental targets and followed a consultation with residents where they said more needs to be done to help increase recycling.
Councillor Ellie Chowns, cabinet member for Environment and Economy on Herefordshire Council, added: "We are going to be able to feel really proud of the increase in recycling rates that we are going to get.
"We have been a bit behind on our recycling rates and this is going to enable us to massively push that up so I feel really positive about that."
Posting on the BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester Facebook page, people had mixed responses, with some saying it could lead to an increase in fly-tipping, while others said the number of bins would make things "too complex".
