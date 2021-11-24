Man in 70s arrested over reports of man with firearm
A man in his 70s has been arrested, after reports of a man carrying a firearm.
Officers were called to Ombersley Road in Worcester on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm. He is being held in police custody.
People living in the street reported seeing armed officers, but that was not confirmed by West Mercia Police.
