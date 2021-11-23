Police were following 'speeding' car in Redditch before crash
Police were pursuing a car that overturned after leaving the M42 motorway, the West Mercia force said.
Two men were hurt, with one man found outside the vehicle, after the collision in Dagnall End Road in Redditch at 23:20 GMT on Sunday.
The Ford Fiesta was seen to be speeding near junction two, but did not stop for officers and then left the motorway and crashed, the force said.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The driver was seriously injured and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The second man was taken to the same hospital but was not thought to be seriously injured, ambulance crews said.
The road was closed for some time while investigation work was carried out.
