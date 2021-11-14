Bart Simpson graffiti appears following Kidderminster speed camera 'moon'
- Published
Graffiti depicting a 'mooning' Bart Simpson has appeared near the home of a man arrested after baring his behind to a speed camera van.
Terminally ill Darrell Meekcom, exposed himself at the van in Kidderminster, Worcestershire as part of a list of things he wanted to do before he died.
The street art appeared in a subway in the town on Saturday.
Mr Meekcom, who thinks the work is by Banksy, said he thought the piece was "fantastic".
Mr Meekcom, who uses a wheelchair and has heart disease, Parkinson's disease and kidney failure, said because of his illnesses he came up with a so-called bucket list of things he wanted to do before he died.
He targeted a speed camera van in his home town after he had been "caught by them a couple of times".
He said about six officers arrived at his home a short time later and after he refused to let them in, his garden gate was kicked in and the officers got him to the ground to cuff him.
West Mercia Police confirmed a a 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and dangerous driving
Mr Meekcom said he received anonymous messages from someone who told him they "represented an international street artist" who wanted to do a piece based on his experience.
He believes the piece is a work by Banksy, but it has not been confirmed by the secretive street artist.
"It is fantastic," Mr Meekcom said.
"It is so well thought out...it is basically descriptive, it is clever."
Mr Meekcom said he hopes the artwork can be protected.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk