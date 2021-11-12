Bromsgrove lottery winners Andrea and Mike Law scoop £2m
- Published
A couple who won £2m on the National Lottery hope to put an "incredibly hard" 18 months behind them.
Andrea Law, 43, and her husband Mike, 50, lost a number of close family members in that time and Mrs Law said: "It's made it even more important for us to make memories."
The couple, from Bromsgrove, said they are now looking to have "a wonderful time with the people we love".
They are also planning a trip to Greece and a new kitchen.
Mrs Law said when she found they had the winning numbers, she "didn't tell Mike straight away as he had to drive and take the kids to school".
"He would have ended up in a hedge, daydreaming about the win if I had told him before he left."
She said that school run had "felt like the longest journey ever" and when he got home he found it hard to believe at first.
"When I said I'd won on the National Lottery, he just couldn't grasp it and assumed it was a scam," she said.
They plan to pay off their mortgage with their winnings.
"We pushed ourselves to get our house and it has meant we would have to work later than we would have liked. But that won't be an issue anymore," said Mrs Law.
They will also carry on working, but plan to retire a bit earlier than planned.
"We want to set the right example for our boys," said Mrs Law.
"Worth ethic is a massive thing for us and they know they have to go to school and work really hard."
