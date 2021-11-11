Severn Stoke faces flood defence delays despite council backing
New defences for a village that has been flooded several times in recent years look set to be delayed, despite being approved a year ago.
Plans to build permanent flood defences in Severn Stoke, Worcestershire, have to be resubmitted to Malvern Council after the design was changed slightly.
A decision is unlikely to be taken until early next year after a public consultation.
The village and its buildings were flooded in 2007, 2012 and last year.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the level of flood risk posed to the village was "considerable", according to a statement included in the revised application by the Severn Stoke Community Interest Company.
"The development of a flood alleviation scheme in this area will help safeguard existing economic outputs by reducing risk to local business, community assets such as the local community centre and, crucially, the average number of days per year that the A38 is impacted by flood waters lessening the potential for considerable disruption within the wider region," the CIC added.
The latest plans show how a new embankment would be created protecting an area to the south of the village from future flooding, as well as raising part of Ham Lane.
