'NHS could lose experienced staff over Covid jabs'
"Massively experienced" NHS workers could be lost over the government's decision to introduce mandatory staff vaccinations, a GP has warned.
The government is expected to announce the move for frontline staff later.
"Some people will stick by their principles - they do not want to be vaccinated for whatever reason," said Herefordshire GP Dr Crispin Fisher.
"But they're working caring for vulnerable, sick people for whom Covid could be a disaster.
"There are going to be some very difficult conversations," he added.
Dr Fisher, from The Marches Surgery in Leominster, explained the NHS could lose members of staff, some of whom will have done "years of service and be massively experienced, but just have particular views on this one subject".
It is estimated between 80,000 and 100,000 NHS workers in England are unvaccinated, according to NHS Providers.
More than 92% of frontline staff have had their first dose and 89% are fully vaccinated - higher than the general working-age population, where about 81% have had both doses.
The government's decision to introduce a deadline for unvaccinated staff to get both doses follows a consultation which began in September and considered whether both the Covid and flu jabs should be compulsory for frontline NHS and care workers.
The BBC understands there will be exemptions for the Covid vaccine requirement for medical reasons.
"Conversely we're working in the health service - this is probably one of the biggest public health initiatives that's certainly been taken in my career - and if you're not on board with it, it's difficult to see how you can continue to work in the NHS," the GP added.
"If we get the tone right and if we have sensible talks with persuasion and discussion, I think this will tip the balance for quite a number of people."
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents England's NHS trusts, urged the government to think carefully about the tone of any announcement.
"We need to win the argument with them rather than beat them around the head," he told BBC Radio 4's Today, adding the possibility of losing staff was a "real problem".
From Thursday, care homes will be required to refuse entry to workers who have not been fully vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption or there is an emergency.
