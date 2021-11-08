New skin centre opens at Hereford clinic
- Published
A new dermatology clinic will help people be seen and treated more quickly, a hospital trust said.
Around £750,000 has been spent on the Wye Valley Skin Centre at Hereford's Gaol Street Clinic.
Wye Valley NHS Trust said the new centre will mean staff can "see and treat more patients more quickly".
The centre brings together staff and services delivering skin cancer care which had previously been delivered at a number of trust sites.
Trust staff recently won the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Dermatology Team of the Year award.
Dr James Powell, dermatology clinical lead, said the team had worked "incredibly hard, innovatively and bravely" over the last two years.
"We safeguarded our service during the initial waves of the Covid pandemic while also establishing services and facilities that will enable us to improve the care and treatment we deliver into the future," he said.
The trust has also brought in new staff to allow it to run the new centre efficiently, with capacity for 80 outpatient sessions and 30 theatre sessions per week.