West Mercia Police officer sacked for drink-driving
A police officer has been sacked after admitting drink-driving.
PC Jonathan Griffith, of West Mercia Police, was dismissed from the force without notice for gross misconduct.
The force said he pleaded guilty to drink-driving during an appearance at Worcester Magistrates' Court on 24 August, before his police hearing.
Griffith was also added to the College of Policing barred list, meaning he will not be able to reapply to be a police officer.
"The public, quite rightly, expect police officers and staff to maintain the highest standards of behaviour," Chief Constable Pippa Mills said.
"Where behaviour falls below our professional standards disciplinary procedures will take place."
