Bromsgrove community saves the day after vandals torch bonfire
A bonfire has been built back bigger than ever after it was torched by vandals ahead of Bonfire Night.
The wood stack at Bromsgrove Rugby Club was destroyed four weeks ago when it was set alight by vandals.
The club appealed for help restoring it and locals have since donated enough wood to double its original size.
The support from the community means 6,000 spectators will be able to enjoy the firework display at the club later.
"I feel good, it's massive and I can't wait to light it later," Lee Ward, from the club, said.
He and other volunteers have been monitoring the 40-foot (12m) tall bonfire around the clock to prevent a repeat attack.
"I was disappointed because everyone volunteers," he said of the fire.
"The club spent money on building the first fire, so to have to then put more work into putting the old one out and making sure it's safe to build another one, it just tripled our workload for the event.
"It was sad but we've recovered well," he said.
The bonfire is set to be lit at 19:15 GMT with fireworks from 19:45.
