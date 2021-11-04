Extinction Rebellion protest at Three Counties Showground
- Published
Climate change protesters say gates have been blocked at the site of a defence and security event.
Extinction Rebellion, which is at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern, said military emissions were "seldom highlighted in discussions about the climate emergency".
Four gates had been blocked by people on top of bamboo structures, it stated.
The site said this should not have any impact on visitors attending the Three Counties Defence and Security Expo.
Others protesters were locked into heavy concrete blocks in front of the entrances, Extinction Rebellion added.
It stated this was part of a "series of actions" in Glasgow and elsewhere during the COP26 global climate summit.
Chris Aldridge, from the showground, said he had spoken to organisers and "they had plans in place if this did happen, so it shouldn't have any impact on visitors attending".
He stated: "It is a private closed event, so it is only open to police, ministry and those businesses that are involved in cyber security.
"We've got protesters at each of our main gates, but the organisers of the event as I understand it... they've got... plans to mitigate against this."
The event, 3CDSE, has been invited by the BBC to comment.