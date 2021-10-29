BBC News

'Unexplained' deaths probed at Redditch home

Image caption, The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at a property on Hawthorn Road, Redditch, on Thursday, police said

The deaths of two people whose bodies have been discovered in a property in Worcestershire are being treated as unexplained.

West Mercia Police was called to the address on Hawthorn Road, Redditch, at 16:30 BST on Thursday.

The force said the pair, a woman aged 45 and man aged 57, had been dead for several weeks.

The area has been cordoned off and officers have been going house to house in their investigation.

Police have appealed for contact from anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between the end of September and the middle of October.

