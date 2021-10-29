'Unexplained' deaths probed at Redditch home
- Published
The deaths of two people whose bodies have been discovered in a property in Worcestershire are being treated as unexplained.
West Mercia Police was called to the address on Hawthorn Road, Redditch, at 16:30 BST on Thursday.
The force said the pair, a woman aged 45 and man aged 57, had been dead for several weeks.
The area has been cordoned off and officers have been going house to house in their investigation.
Police have appealed for contact from anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between the end of September and the middle of October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.