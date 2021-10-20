Murder arrests after man found dead in Redditch
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead.
The man, aged in his 60s, was declared dead after police were called to an address in Cropthorne Close, Redditch, on Tuesday evening.
Officers remain at the scene while investigations are ongoing, West Mercia Police said.
The two arrested men, from Redditch, one in his 40s and another in his 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
