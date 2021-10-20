Worcestershire drag fundraisers ditch charity over LGBT stance
A group of friends who raised cash for a charity by dressing up as women say they will no longer support it after being told they had offended the LGBT community.
Mark Tomlinson, from Worcestershire, said St Richard's Hospice should "be ashamed" of its decision after they raised £40,000 in the past 18 years.
He said the charity had told them it could not promote their efforts as it would cause offence.
The charity has since apologised.
The hospice cared for Mr Tomlinson's wife before her death in 2008 as well as two other local people connected to the group.
The friends raise money by buying women's clothes from the charity's shop before going on an annual pub crawl. They've also raised thousands of pounds by organising charity balls and competing in boat races.
But after they sent the charity some recent photos of them dressed up as women for some more promotional work, Mr Tomlinson said the response was "they were unhappy to proceed due to the fact that the photographs may be offensive to the LGBT community".
He said they had now decided to cease raising money for the hospice and were choosing a different cause to support. He also criticised the charity for not consulting the LGBT community beforehand.
'Bit of fun'
"In 18 years we've not had one complaint, not one whatsoever... everyone thinks it's a bit of fun. It's freedom of speech - why can't we dress up like that and raise money for charity?," he said.
George Sullovan, founder of drag touring show Absolutely Dragulous, also criticised the charity for its stance saying what the friends have been doing does not cause offence.
"What they are doing, they are fundraising. They're literally wearing the opposite sex's clothes they're not openly saying we're trying to be trans people, we're trying to be drag queens," he said.
The hospice initially said it was investigating a complaint from Mr Tomlinson and it was "always striving to be mindful of equality, diversity and inclusion".
In a later statement it said its stance was prompted by complaints it received a few years ago relating to a fundraising event which involved men dressing up.
"So, as hugely grateful as we are to the group for raising funds for us, when we thanked them on social media we didn't include the image of them dressed up," a spokesman said.
"We want St Richard's to be welcoming to all members of our community, providing free care to those who need us. If in trying to be sensitive to this we got this wrong on this occasion we are sorry."
