Olympic physiotherapist Paula Clayton dies from thyroid cancer
A physiotherapist who worked with Team GB Olympic athletes has died from a rare form of thyroid cancer.
Paula Clayton, from Worcester, spotted a lump in her throat on a video call last July and was later diagnosed with the illness.
An operation could not remove it all and she had been raising money for treatment not available on the NHS.
Sophie Cook, an athlete she worked with, said the fundraising will continue after her death.
Ms Clayton, who died at St Richard's Hospice in Worcester on Sunday, needed to raise £75,000 for the drug Pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, which is used to treat thyroid cancer in America but not the UK.
"Unfortunately she passed away on Sunday and never got a chance to use the drugs, but she was adamant no-one else should have to go through what she had to go through, so we're continuing the fundraising to try to make sure that we can help other people in her situation," Ms Cook said.
Ms Clayton had worked with a number of athletes including Jessica Ennis-Hill and Kelly Sotherton.
Speaking to BBC News in July, she said she was "overwhelmed" by the support from some of the athletes she had worked with.
