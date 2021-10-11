Fundraising for Redditch firefighter hurt playing rugby
More than £18,000 has been raised in two days for a firefighter who suffered life-changing injuries during a game of rugby.
Ashley Mooney was hurt in a collision while playing for Redditch Rugby Club in Worcestershire on 2 October.
Mr Mooney, who also played for England Fire Service rugby team, broke his neck. He is on a ventilator having lost feeling below his chest, friends say.
Fundraiser Emily Shotbolt said the support had been amazing.
Mr Mooney, from Redditch, is an on-call firefighter for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service while working full-time as a self-employed landscaper, she says.
But due to his injuries he has not been able to work, and nor has his wife, Victoria.
Ms Shotbolt, a family friend and vice chairman of the rugby club, said the fundraising was a way of supporting the family and "keeping the pressure off".
"I started the Go Fund Me page on Saturday and we raised £10,000 in seven hours... it's been amazing," she said.
"That led us to increasing the target.
"The money is really, really important and most people can't provide support directly so this is a way of helping."
'Long road ahead'
Mr Mooney will turn 30 on Wednesday, a day after his stepson has his 15th birthday, Ms Shotbolt says.
He will remain at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for another six weeks before being transferred to a specialist spinal injury rehabilitation centre in Wales for further treatment over several months.
The fundraising page states after he is released from treatment "his rehabilitative journey will continue" with "a very long road ahead".
Support and advice from the RFU's Injured Players Foundation had also been invaluable, Ms Shotbolt added.
