Long delays on M5 near Worcester after tanker fire
- Published
There are long delays on the M5 and surrounding roads in Worcestershire due to a tanker fire.
The incident closed the motorway southbound between junction five for Droitwich and junction six for Worcester for several hours.
Police said one lane was now open, but drivers should expect long delays.
National Highways urged motorists to allow extra time and avoid the area if possible.
It also warned there were delays of about an hour on the approach to the motorway and said the incident had caused long tailbacks on the A38.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved a lorry which was carrying 28 tonnes of bitumen.
