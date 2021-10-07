Christmas carols surprise for Worcestershire man with brain tumour
A man with an incurable brain tumour has been surprised with an early Christmas thanks to more than 100 family and friends.
Matthew Sandbrook from Warndon, in Worcester, was diagnosed a few weeks ago.
He had been expecting a small gathering to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, but friends arranged carol singing, decorations and even a snow machine.
His cousin Nikki Lee said she wanted make his last Christmas a good one.
"It's all happened very quickly, his time's been cut short and his very close family decided to move Christmas Day to today so he can celebrate it with his close loved ones, his boys, his partner," she said.
Ms Lee said she thought he might have suspected something was being organised, but hoped the carol singers, who brought presents and tinsel, had been a surprise.
She said she hoped it would be something his family could look back on with happy memories and added she "couldn't sit back and do nothing".
Another neighbour said it was "so overwhelming" to see the community come together.
