Worcester strip club fined £30k over two year unpaid tax bill
A strip club has been fined nearly £30,000 over its two year unpaid tax bill.
Black Cherry Gentlemen's Club in Worcester has been named by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for owing almost £65,000 in tax.
The venue has been ordered to pay just over £29,500 for its unpaid tax bills between August 2017 and November 2019.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said owner David Barrett was trying to dissolve the company.
According to Companies House documents, Mr Barrett made a further attempt in June after first trying in February 2019.
Companies House also said the city centre strip club's accounts for the past financial year were also overdue.
Mr Barrett's application to dissolve in June was again rejected because of the unpaid tax bill.
Companies are added to HMRC's list for a number of reasons including deliberately providing inaccurate documents, deliberately failing to comply with an HMRC obligation or "committing a VAT or excise wrongdoing."
The strip club was brought under new ownership in 2017 after the company that ran the venue entered administration over an unpaid tax bill.
