Not-guilty plea over Alvechurch man and dog crash deaths
A man has appeared in court to deny being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man and his dog.
The 63-year-old victim died at the scene along with the animal on Redditch Road in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, on 15 August.
James Bullock, 28, from Kidderminster, appeared at Worcester Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Bullock is set to return for a trial on 21 February 2022.
He faces a string of other driving offences, which he also denied at the hearing earlier.
Those charges include two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle where the driver is unlicensed and or uninsured, vehicle taking, and committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
