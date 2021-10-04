John Challis: Funeral for Only Fools and Horses star
The wife of Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis says fans' outpouring of support has been "overwhelming" in the run-up to his funeral.
The actor, who played Boycie in the BBC sitcom, died in September, aged 79, following a long battle with cancer.
He was interred on Saturday in a "lovely simple graveside burial, no service, for family and a few friends", Carol Challis said.
She added it was a "good send-off".
Actress Sue Holderness, who played Boycie's wife Marlene, posted on social media: "It was a very beautiful (and very WET) send off. He would have approved.
"Miss him. Every moment."
After the burial, Mrs Challis shared pictures of her husband's casket saying the "flash of red" was due to his love of Arsenal FC, with a cap he often wore placed on top.
We gave my lovely man a good send off yesterday,in the pouring rain,so I’m sharing these pics with you,if you don’t mind.The red flash on the wicker is for the lifelong Arsenal fan and the cap was something he wore all the time! pic.twitter.com/RCA0Thmrup— Carol Challis (@BeingBoycie) October 3, 2021
John Challis, who lived in Herefordshire, played Only Fools' unscrupulous, second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey Boyce from 1981 through to the final show in 2003.
Mrs Challis thanked people for their affection for her late husband, saying: "I'd like to thank each and every one of you who has posted such lovely thoughts and words of support, and for all the love shown for John.
"It has been overwhelming and it's a great comfort to know he will never be forgotten."
