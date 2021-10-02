Man, 31, shot in leg by armed police in Worcester
A man has been shot in the leg by armed police responding to reports of a man with a firearm in Worcester.
Police attended when the man was seen carrying a rifle in his car on Ronkswood Hill at about 09:00 BST.
The man, believed to be 31, was taken to hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, said West Mercia Police.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones described the incident as "extremely unusual" for the area.
She added that the force did not believe there to be any wider threat to the local community.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) and the force's Directorate of Professional Standards.
