Police shoot man in leg during Worcester incident
A man has been shot in the leg by police in Worcester.
The armed officers were responding to reports of a man in his car carrying a rifle at about 09:00 BST in Ronkswood Hill.
The man, believed to be 31, was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, said West Mercia Police.
No one else was injured, the force added.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones described the incident as "extremely unusual" for the area, adding the force did not believe there to be any wider threat to the local community.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) and the force's Directorate of Professional Standards.
