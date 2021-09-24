Ambulances diverted due to Worcestershire hospital pressures
Ambulances are being diverted to ease pressures on hospitals in Worcestershire.
Some patients who would normally be treated in Worcester are instead being sent some 18 miles away to Redditch as part of a two-week pilot scheme.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said it is hoped it will "improve patient experience" and reduce waiting times for ambulances at hospitals.
The decision was made as its emergency departments were "busier than ever".
It is hoped the scheme will "improve the balance between the number of patients" at the two hospitals.
The trust's chief operating officer, Paul Brennan, said the scheme was agreed with West Midlands Ambulance Service which has recently reported its own problems with increased demand.
Paramedics have spoken about a "relentless" front line, with long waits to offload patients at hospital and increasing number of callouts.
"We are grateful for the co-operation and support of our ambulance colleagues at a time when they are also facing significant pressures," Mr Brennan said.
"The pilot will run for two weeks and we should then be able to see whether it has delivered any benefits for our patients, our emergency department teams and our WMAS colleagues."
