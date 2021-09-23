Police officer who caused fatal crash given suspended sentence
- Published
A police officer who caused a fatal crash while responding to an emergency call has been given an eight-month suspended jail sentence.
Worcester Crown Court previously heard Jamie Holloway, 50, was driving at speeds of up to 110mph when the collision happened on 28 May 2018.
He was convicted of causing death by careless driving.
He was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Holloway, who has resigned from West Mercia Police, was an advanced driver and the court was told he was responding to a request for back-up from other officers.
The victim, 53-year-old David Shaw, had been in a queue of traffic near the village of Acton in Worcestershire and was signalling and moving right when he was struck by Holloway's unmarked BMW.
Holloway's vehicle had been travelling with blue lights and sirens and had attempted to brake, but at the point of impact, was doing a speed of 75mph.
The crash caused Mr Shaw's vehicle to flip over twice and land on its roof. He died in hospital 13 days later.
Holloway's eight-month sentence has been suspended for two years.
Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss said: "I hope today's sentencing can offer Mr Shaw's family and friends some form of closure and our thoughts remain with them at what continues to be an extremely difficult time.
"I can assure Mr Shaw's family and communities across West Mercia Police that we take incidents such as these incredibly seriously and are committed to taking any learning from this case and embedding it within our organisation."
Holloway resigned before an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and instead an internal misconduct review will now take place.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk