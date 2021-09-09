Kidderminster factory fire: Residents return but schools stay shut
Residents are returning to homes evacuated during a factory fire described as being "like something you see in the movies".
About 100 firefighters were sent to Betts Metals in Kidderminster after the blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews dealt with gas canisters and molten metals, and 10 appliances remained at the Park Street scene overnight.
Some schools and businesses are unable to open due to smoke and road closures.
Guy Palmer, assistant chief fire officer at Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, said materials at the factory led to the homes' evacuation, and "a significant amount of residents" were moved.
An emergency rest centre was opened for those not able to secure alternative accommodation, said Wyre District Council.
Residents - who reported hearing explosions on Wednesday - are being "phased back into the local area," according to the fire service, which says small pockets of flame remain but there are no concerns about airborne pollution in the immediate area.
By early Thursday afternoon, the occupants of eight homes were still unable to return, but the local authority expected them to be back by the end of the day.
Three-quarters of Park Street remain closed with 14 schools in the town also shut due to a lack of ventilation.
Police said flames spread on Wednesday to a neighbouring business unit.
Sam Dancyger, 23, works at nearby Sheet Metal Service, where his father is an owner. He said he was anxious to discover the extent of any damage to the premises following concerns on Wednesday for colleagues' safety.
"It was a bit surreal - I didn't grasp what was actually happening," he said.
"I heard my dad start shouting me to come out the front and the police were there, and I thought 'yeah, God'.
He added: "I just wanted to find all the chaps I work with. But Dad [and partners], I couldn't find them anywhere - we were just scattered in this car park in front trying to find everyone, it was really scary."
He told BBC Hereford and Worcester he did not know how much of the business was affected but was "pretty sure it has been hit in some aspect".
He said: "I just want to know what's still there, I've worked there since I was a kid and I don't think I'll understand until I'm in there - I just want to see what's left.
"My Dad [and a partner have] worked there for 35 years - I want to see what's left of their life, you know?"
A resident who saw the flames told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "It's like something you see in the movies, I've never witnessed anything like that."
Heather Jones, who lives a five-minute walk from the scene, said when the blaze broke out, the smoke was "incredibly dark" and there were "tremendous explosions".
Graham Knight, who was working about half a mile (0.8km) from the scene, said on Wednesday he could see flames spreading across the factory.
"There have been explosions... bits flying into the sky, debris going into the air.
"All I can hear is sirens and pops and bangs."
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Jon Pryce tweeted that crews had to deal with "a large amount of burning molten metal" overnight.
He confirmed no one had been seriously hurt and thanked neighbouring fire crews for their help.
Efforts were being made to deal with pollution from operations entering the water course, he said.
