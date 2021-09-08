People evacuated after 'significant' Kidderminster industrial fire
Residents have been evacuated from homes as emergency services continue to tackle a "significant" industrial blaze.
Twenty appliances were at the scene after the fire service was called to Park Street, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 14:50 BST.
Police asked people to avoid the area while road closures were put in place.
People are being advised to keep doors and windows closed, with a plume of smoke visible across the town.
One woman, who lives on Wood Street near to the fire, told BBC Hereford and Worcester she and a number of other people had been evacuated from their homes.
She said police escorted them to Bewdley Road, near to an old registry office.
West Mercia Police warned the fire was causing "considerable disruption".
Group Commander John Laight said there were 100 firefighters at the scene as of 18:45 and there are not believed to be any casualties.
"We have liaised with the local owners of the buildings, we originally had a potential that there were some people trapped in a certain area, however we have been told by the local company that we have got all persons accounted for which was obviously the main priority when we first turned up," he said.
The fire, he said, had started in one unit and had spread to a second industrial unit, but both were now surrounded.
Fire services from the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire are helping to deal with the incident, Mr Laight added.
He said crews expect to be at the scene through the night and into Thursday morning, and evacuation centres will be set up for residents if they are unable to return home this evening.
Once the fire is under control there will be a full investigation into the cause, he said.
Graham Knight, who is working about half a mile (0.8km) from the scene, said he could see flames spreading across a factory building.
"There have been explosions... bits flying into the sky, debris going into the air," he said.
"I've seen loads of sirens, the smoke is rising really high... all I can hear is sirens and pops and bangs."
Angie Gibbs, who lives about a mile away (1.6km), added: "All I can hear is pops and bangs and explosions."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent a number of resources to the scene including the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Midlands Air Ambulance.
West Mercia Police said roads were closed at Park Street with Park Lane and Castle Street and at Bewdley Road by the hospital.
Heather Jones, who lives about a five minute walk from the fire, said when it first broke out the smoke was "incredibly dark" and there were "tremendous explosions".
"The sky is filled with clouds, all I can hear is sirens," she said.
"But I have to say as well... police have been out there and cordoned off the road so people can't come past... they are keeping traffic under control, they are doing a fantastic job."
Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier, whose constituency covers the town, said: "Frightening fire in Kidderminster. Hope everyone is safe and sound.
"Yet again, a huge thanks to all those in the emergency services keeping us safe."
Public Health England warned people to try and avoid the areas affected by the smoke and ash.
