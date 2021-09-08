Disruption warning over 'significant' Kidderminster industrial fire
Emergency services are at the scene of a "significant" industrial blaze which police warn is causing "considerable disruption".
Fire crews were called to the scene in Park Street, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 14:50 BST on Wednesday, where smoke could be seen.
Police asked people to avoid the area while road closures were put in place.
A nearby school warned parents of potential issues at collection time, describing traffic as "gridlocked".
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service asked people in the area to keep their windows closed.
Graham Knight, who is working about half a mile (0.8km) from the scene, said he could see flames spreading across a factory building.
"There have been explosions... bits flying into the sky, debris going into the air," he said.
"I've seen loads of sirens, the smoke is rising really high... all I can hear is sirens and pops and bangs."
Angie Gibbs, who lives about a mile away (1.6km), added: "All I can hear is pops and bangs and explosions."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent a number of resources to the scene including the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Midlands Air Ambulance.
West Mercia Police said roads were closed at Park Street with Park Lane and Castle Street and at Bewdley Road by the hospital.
Heather Jones, who lives about a five minute walk from the fire, said when it first broke out the smoke was "incredibly dark" and there were "tremendous explosions".
"The sky is filled with clouds, all I can hear is sirens," she said.
"But I have to say as well... police been out there and cordoned off the road so people can't come past... they are keeping traffic under control, they are doing a fantastic job."
Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier, whose constituency covers the town, said: "Frightening fire in Kidderminster. Hope everyone is safe and sound.
"Yet again, a huge thanks to all those in the emergency services keeping us safe."
Public Health England warned people to try and avoid the areas affected by the smoke and ash.
