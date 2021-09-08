Couple and dog killed in Kington crash with biker
- Published
A married couple and their dog were killed in a collision with a motorcyclist, police said.
The man, aged 70, and woman, 57, were confirmed dead at the scene with their dog on the A44 Floodgates near Kington, Herefordshire, at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, the force added.
It appealed for anyone who has information to come forward.
The road was closed for several hours while the police investigation took place, Insp Darren Godsall said.
He said the family of the couple had been informed adding "our thoughts are with them all at such a sad and difficult time".
The family of the motorcyclist have also been updated, he added.
The force said it wants to hear from anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the collision or of two motorcycles travelling along the A44 in or near to Floodgates between 10:45 and 11:00.
