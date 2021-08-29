Man charged after being sought over Alvechurch hit-and-run
- Published
A man who was being sought in connection with a hit-and-run has been charged with multiple offences.
A 63-year-old man and his dog died at the scene of the crash on Redditch Road in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, at about 17:45 BST on 15 August.
James Bullock, 28, from Kidderminster, was arrested on Friday in relation to the crash and public order offences.
West Mercia Police said he has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Bullock, who was detained in Stratford-upon-Avon, has also been charged with the following offences:
- Causing death by driving a vehicle where the driver is unlicensed and or uninsured
- Aggravated vehicle taking
- Using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance
- Failing to stop after a road accident
- Failing to report an accident
- Drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence
- Commit an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice
He has been remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.