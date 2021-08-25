GWR train named after community pandemic heroes
Two volunteers have had their names unveiled on a train in recognition of the help they gave their communities during the pandemic.
Mazen Salmou ran errands in Bromsgrove during lockdown, delivering supplies such as pharmacy prescriptions on his bike.
Charlotte Marsland set up a social media group to help isolated people in Stourport-on-Severn.
They were both chosen to receive the award as part of BBC Make a Difference.
Former Syrian TV reporter Mr Salmou wanted to give back and help the community he says has welcomed him after he moved to the area as part of a refugee settlement programme.
At the unveiling on Wednesday, he said: "I feel great, I'm over the moon right now, thank you so much for this award. I'm truly honoured to receive it."
Mrs Marsland, a trainee driver with West Midlands Trains, set up a social media group to help isolated people.
Dozens of volunteers came forward to support families in the area, delivering food and prescriptions, as well as providing dog-walking services and telephone buddies.
She said: "It's quite a special moment... I did the work in the community, not expecting anything like this to come of it, but having something special like this that also relates to my job and what I love today makes it even more special."
Their names now feature at either end of a Great Western Railway Intercity Express Train.
Tom MacLachlan, from GWR, said the pair "went to incredible lengths to support their communities and we're thrilled to add their names".
