Thousands join call to save archaeology at Worcester University
- Published
More than 4,000 people have signed a petition urging a university to reconsider closing its archaeology department.
The University of Worcester said it would no longer offer courses from September because of "very low" numbers of applications over recent years.
The Council for British Archaeology (CBA) said it was "another significant blow to archaeology in the UK".
The move was "appalling", the Campaign to Save British Archaeology said.
The online petition claims the university had consistently attracted high numbers of students.
Academics across the UK have called on social media for the department to be saved and the CBA said the course had been "extremely well regarded".
The charity added the decision was part of a "worrying trend of closures".
The council's president, Raksha Dave, tweeted the loss of the course at Worcester would "ultimately lead to a less diverse workforce".
The University of Sheffield confirmed in July its world-renowned archaeology department would close.
The Campaign to Save British Archaeology described the move as "appalling" and "short-sighted".
Director Chris Whitwood said: "The closure of university archaeology departments across the United Kingdom is nothing short of cultural vandalism. This must halt."
Students currently studying the subject at Worcester will be supported to get their qualifications, the university said in a statement.
But it said applications had declined to a level where future of the course was "simply unviable".
The university said teaching staff affected by the closure were being consulted.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk