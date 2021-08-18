Police officer and son's death was murder-suicide
The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son are being treated as a murder-suicide, police have said.
David Louden, 39, and his son Harrison were found at their home in Kidderminster on Friday.
West Mercia Police said following post-mortem examinations it was now treating Harrison's death as murder, while its own officer was thought to have killed himself.
The force confirmed nobody else was being sought over the deaths.
It also said safeguarding reviews would be carried out and inquests would take place in due course.
"This is a dreadfully sad case and our thoughts are with David and Harrison's family and friends," Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said.
Initially their deaths were treated by police as unexplained, and a statement from the family at the weekend had described Harrison as a "happy, well-loved little boy".
West Mercia Police said the family had requested time to grieve and there would not be any further comments from them at this time.
