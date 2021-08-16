Man and dog killed in Alvechurch crash
- Published
A man and his dog have been killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Worcestershire.
Emergency services were called to Redditch Road, Alvechurch, at 17:45 BST on Sunday.
"Sadly a 63-year-old man and his dog died at the scene," a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said.
A man and woman, both 27 and from Hollywood, Worcestershire, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The man is also being questioned on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice, police said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews found the victim in a critical condition, but nothing could be done to save him.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and particularly want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.
