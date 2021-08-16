Tributes after death of bravery-award police dog Bacca
A former police dog who was slashed with a knife as he brought an armed assailant to the ground has died.
Bacca suffered serious wounds in the attack in Bromyard, Herefordshire, in June 2018 but recovered.
He was honoured with UK veterinary charity the PDSA's Gold Medal for his bravery and retired in 2019.
Several West Mercia Police officers tweeted tributes to Bacca and one said he was "a true legend of police dogs in Herefordshire".
The dog was called with his handler PC Mike Davey to a man acting violently in Bromyard in 2018.
PC Davey was hurt while trying to arrest him and released Bacca to try to disarm the man, who had a 10-inch knife.
But the man immediately attacked the dog, slashing at his head and both handler and dog received several knife wounds.
The attacker was eventually handcuffed after being wrestled to the ground twice by Bacca.
PC Davey said afterwards he had been "in awe" of his dog's actions that night, adding: "I have no doubt that he saved my life."
Both retired from the force and, announcing his death on Twitter, West Mercia Police said many would remember Bacca for the "proud moment" in Bromyard.
Dozens of people tweeted tributes to the force including several of the police's Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT).
Hereford SNT said many officers "felt a sigh of relief" to know Bacca and PC Davey were on a job while Bromyard SNT added he "was special to the Bromyard community".
The PDSA gave Bacca his award in a ceremony at Birmingham Repertory Theatre.
The charity said: "His courageous and professional actions make him a worthy recipient."
A man charged in connection with the incident died before he was due to stand trial.
