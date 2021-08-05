BBC News

Covid-19: Worcester Cathedral's leaves of steel memorial

Published
image sourcePeter Walker
image captionThe leaves have been laid out in the Cathedral's Lady Chapel to create the impression of autumn leaves fallen from the trees

A carpet of 5,000 steel leaves has been laid out on the floor of a cathedral as a coronavirus pandemic memorial.

The Leaves of the Trees, by artist Peter Walker, are on display at Worcester Cathedral until the end of August.

"It looks beautiful in the east end of the cathedral where the light comes pouring in," he said. "I'm very pleased with it."

The installation honours those who have lost their lives, says a spokesperson for the site, but also allows all visitors to contemplate what they have been through.

They said: "Appearing as though naturally scattered by the wind, the leaves symbolise the past and what has transpired. However, the leaf is also emblematic of the future."

image sourceWorcester Cathedral
image captionChildren from 60 Worcestershire and Dudley schools have also designed paper leaves. Visitors will be able to view a selection of these designs and add their own 'Hope' leaf to the paper display in the Dean's Chapel
image sourceWorcester Cathedral
image captionArtist Peter Walker said he chose a sycamore maple leaf as it symbolised strength, protection, eternity and clarity
image sourceWorcester Cathedral
image captionArtist Peter Walker is selling individual leaves, with a proportion of the profits going to the cathedral
image sourceWorcester Cathedral
image caption"It's an opportunity to reflect on our own personal journey through this," says artist Peter Walker

