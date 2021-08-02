Cotheridge murder-accused 'staged love rival's suicide'
An "obsessive" man murdered his love rival before staging his suicide in a burning car, a trial heard.
Prosecutors claim Mark Chilman, 52, murdered 66-year-old Neil Parkinson in a bid to resume a relationship with a former partner, Juliet Adcock.
Mr Parkinson's body was found in a burning car in a layby in Cotheridge, Worcestershire, on 12 December after dinner with Ms Adcock.
Mr Chilman, of Pencombe, Bromyard, denies murder.
Opening the case at Worcester Crown Court, prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told jurors Mr Chilman's long-term relationship with Ms Adcock had come to an end in June 2020 when he started showing "obsessive" behaviour.
The court heard he had placed a tracking device in her car, left a noose at her farm as well as messages in lipstick on her mirror.
On the day of Mr Parkinson's death, Mr Chilman's car was spotted in a lane near the farm.
The court heard Mr Parkinson headed home to Clifton-upon-Teme after dinner at about 21:30 GMT, seemingly "happy" and "in a good mood", according to Ms Adcock.
He was discovered about an hour later in his torched BMW.
Forensic experts found traces of Mr Parkinson's blood on the farm's main gate and prosecutors allege Mr Chilman went on to arrange his body in the driver's seat and "stage" his suicide.
A post-mortem examination found a depressed fracture at the base of his skull, which prosecutors argue "suggests he was still unconscious when placed in the driving seat and the car set alight".
Ms Adcock then received a text message, sent from a phone linked to Mr Chilman, but claiming to be Mr Parkinson, confessing to a double life and abusing women.
After his arrest, Mr Chilman expressed to police a desire to castrate Mr Parkinson, the court was told, but said he had nothing to do with his death.
The trial continues.
