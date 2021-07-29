Worcester teen dances again after itchy skin 'miracle cure'
- Published
A teenage dancer unable to perform or exercise due to a rare skin condition has received what her mother calls a "miracle cure".
Connie McGrath was a champion Irish dancer but aged 12 started developing itchy rashes after any activity.
Her mother Meghan said conventional treatments did not help, leaving Connie mainly bed-bound.
But she said specialist therapy had relieved symptoms, turning the teenager back to a "ball of energy".
Connie, now aged 15, was active and sporty through her childhood.
But she became unable to take part in any exercise or even have a hot bath without severe hives breaking out on her body.
The condition "had a huge impact on her life and her mental health", said her mother, citing an end to participation in sports teams, along with socialising.
Connie was treated by Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust. It said the teenager was diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria, a condition in which the body produces chemicals in response to a potential allergic reaction, in turn causing irritating hives and itchiness.
The condition is usually treatable with antihistamines but her family said they proved unsuccessful and instead she was referred to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
Consultant paediatrician Dr Paul Watson said staff decided to give Connie injections of the medication omalizumab.
He said: "She has gone from not being able to do much at all, and staying on the sofa in fear of an outbreak, to going back to her dancing within a few months."
Connie, from Worcester, said she noticed an immediate change after the first injection and by the second "basically had no symptoms".
She said: "I wasn't expecting it to work this quickly at all, and when it started to work it felt like a lifesaver. Now I have so much more energy and I feel a lot happier again."
Her mother said: "It has been a miracle cure. She's had no side effects at all and within the first week she was able to start PE at school and dance again."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk