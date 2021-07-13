Large elephant sculptures on Worcester streets
Thirty elephant sculptures have gone on show as part of a public art trail in Worcester.
The individually-designed pieces can be seen over eight weeks before being auctioned to raise funds for St Richard's Hospice in October.
Thirty-six smaller calf sculptures decorated by schools and community groups are in shop windows and Crowngate Shopping Centre.
A similar giraffe trail in 2018 led to the hospice receiving £210,000.
This year's initiative, Worcester's Big Parade, sees the sculptures and two interactive digital art installations form a trail about six miles (9.7km) long through the city's streets and open spaces.
Organisers said the digital installations would "shine a light on mental health" by asking people "What's the elephant in the room?"
The "rainbow herd of elephant sculptures" will be on show until 5 September.
The project is raising funds for the hospice's care for patients living with serious progressive illness and their loved ones in Worcestershire.
Trail maps are available from points around the city, including Worcester Tourist Information Centre, Crowngate Shopping Centre and Worcester's Big Parade pop-up shop on Broad Street.
