Redditch e-scooter pilot extended despite concerns
An e-scooter pilot scheme is being extended in Redditch, despite campaigners raising concerns about their safety.
People have been able to hire e-scooters in the town since October as part of a pilot scheme.
Charlotte Bailey, from operator Bird, said they were getting people out of their cars.
But Sarah Gayton, from the National Federation of the Blind of the UK, said they were being abused by people.
"They're far too fast and they're actually [illegally] riding on the pavements and on pedestrian areas and across pedestrian crossings, so that for a blind person, or a visually impaired person, or anybody to be honest, is absolutely terrifying," she said.
She said she had seen e-scooters with bells that do not work and others with damaged and cracked tyres.
"There was actually four or five that actually have the brake handles broken. Now, how can that be safe for the rider, and for any pedestrian for those people using those e-scooters?" she added.
Although e-scooters are available to buy, they are currently illegal to use on public roads and pavements, unless they are part of a government-approved trial, West Mercia Police said.
Since October, the electric vehicles have been hired for more than 17,000 journeys in Redditch, operator Bird said.
However, complaints have been made about them being left on the streets and riders speeding along pavements in the town.
A similar trial in Coventry was paused just days into the scheme starting due to people riding them on pavements.
In Wolverhampton, 20-year-old Shakur Amoy Pinnock died in hospital six days after his e-scooter was involved in a crash with a car.
Ms Bailey said educating users and using technology was the best way to combat e-scooters being dumped, or riders speeding, and enforcing a three-strike rule leading to a rider being banned for consistently poor behaviour.
There had been no serious accidents since the beginning of the trial, she said.
In relation to damaged tyres and bells not working, a spokesman for operator Bird said vehicles were inspected daily, and it was working with police to address vandalism.
Bird will continue to engage "with members of the blind association to action their feedback", they added.
