M5 crash closes motorway southbound in Worcestershire
- Published
One person has suffered serious injures in a multi-vehicle crash which has closed a stretch of the M5 motorway.
The crash happened between junctions five and six in Worcestershire at about 17:30 BST.
That stretch of the southbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for several hours, police said.
Traffic information company Inrix reported the crash at Wychbold involved a lorry, a van, four cars and a motorbike.
The northbound carriageway was also shut for a time to allow the air ambulance to land, but has since reopened.
A plan to released trapped traffic is being put in place, said West Mercia Police.
The patient was taken to taken to hospital by air ambulance, the force added.
Traffic is being diverted away from the site with drivers being advised to avoid the area.
